Kathy Griffin held a news conference on Friday to discuss the fallout after she posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Griffin addressed the backlash that followed the photo being published on Tuesday, claiming the Trump family "mobilized their armies" against her.

"I'm not afraid of Donald Trump," Griffin said. "He's a bully. I've dealt with older, white guys trying to keep me down my whole life, my whole career."

She said she's receiving multiple death threats, and she doesn't believe she will have a career after this incident.

Tucker Carlson said on his program tonight that Griffin is the "perfect embodiment of what the modern left believes."

"Griffin publicly fantasizes about violently murdering the president, yet she holds a press conference to announce she's the one who's been wronged," Tucker said.

He said that her remarks aren't surprising, however, as liberals are always playing the victim.

"The most remarkable thing about victimhood is that it allows the alleged victims to commit the very offenses they are complaining about," Tucker said.

"Victimhood has more benefits, it turns out, than AAA, and it's free," he continued. "It means never having to say you're sorry. It also means being right, even when you're wrong."

