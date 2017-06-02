Following President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, many politicians, pundits and celebrities decried withdrawing from the pact.

Ann Coulter joined Tucker Carlson tonight to discuss the "awesome hypocrisy" of some of these reactions.

Billionaires Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Bill Gates called Trump's decision dangerous, yet they all own private jets.

Leonardo DiCaprio said leaving the pact "threatens the livability" of our planet, but he flew back and forth to Cannes, France, in a private jet... to accept a climate award.

Hillary Clinton called it a "historic mistake," yet she took a private jet just 20 miles from Martha's Vineyard to Nantucket for a fundraiser.

Meantime, former President Barack Obama has taken more than his fair of private jets and helicopters since leaving the White House, but he still criticized Trump for pulling out of the agreement.

Coulter said all these people may talk a big game global warming, but their actions go to show that they either don't believe in it or they simply don't care.

"If you tell us that CO2 emissions are destroying the world and you're flying a private jet, it's obviously not about CO2 emissions for you," Tucker said. "What is it really about?"

Coulter argued that for many liberals climate activism is their "religion," and that's why they're so upset at Trump for his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris agreement.

