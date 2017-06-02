"The Next Revolution," hosted by Steve Hilton, is set for its LIVE premiere on Sunday at 9:00pm ET on Fox News Channel.

Hilton, who served as a senior adviser to former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, is launching the one-hour political talk show to bring viewers a weekly look at the impact of the populist movement here and abroad.

"We're going to be looking at the failures of the elitist policies that we've seen for decades now. ... We're going to set out a positive agenda for changes that will actually help people in their daily lives. I'm calling it positive populism," he told Tucker Carlson.

Hilton said the elites in business and government have "centralized power" over the years, while global corporations are getting bigger and bigger without accountability to the people.

He explained that in the Brexit vote and in the U.S. presidential election, voters pushed back.

"The people are trying to carry out this revolution. That's why we've called [the show] 'The Next Revolution,'" said Hilton, the co-founder of Crowdpac, a non-partisan Silicon Valley crowdfunding start-up which helps citizens engage in politics.

"The Next Revolution" will air live from Fox News Channel's brand-new state of the art studio in Los Angeles, as Hilton will be joined each Sunday night by a rotating group of three panelists.

The show will include a segment called "SwampWatch," looking at President Trump’s pledge to "drain the swamp" in Washington and Steve will also talk to employees from Silicon Valley who have not opened up about their political views for fear of backlash.

Hilton joined Fox News as a contributor last year, providing unique analysis on Brexit, the U.S. presidential election and more.

He has also taught at Stanford University's Institute of Design and is the author of the UK Sunday Times bestseller "More Human: Designing a World Where People Come First."

