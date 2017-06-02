Following President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, many in the mainstream media are melting down.

In fact, many headlines portrayed this as a doomsday scenario:

In withdrawing from the Paris agreement, Donald Trump gave free rein to his maniacal, zero-sum view of the world. https://t.co/EoJgLvyBOS — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 2, 2017

Here’s Friday’s front page…

TRUMP TO WORLD: DROP DEADhttps://t.co/ABouABfDip pic.twitter.com/34twNIQg2J — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 1, 2017

Cavuto pointed out that the financial markets are not reflecting this alleged looming climate catastrophe, with the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P closing at all-time highs.

"I'm think to myself, 'Wait a minute, Drop Dead? It's a lie!" Cavuto said.

He explained that if these headlines are accurate and our planet is going to go "kablooey," then Americans' investments, financial balance sheets, credit scores and economic optimism would not be soaring.

Cavuto added that the U.S. has been leading the world on reducing CO2 emissions long before the Paris agreement was signed, and, as Trump said, will continue to do so.

He said he doesn't want to debate climate change, no matter what one's views on the issue happen to be.

"I am here to say, my friends, we have to step back and all take a chill pill," Cavuto said.

Watch more above.

'He's Historical, They're Hysterical': Conway Blasts Left's Response to Climate Deal Exit

Report: More Than 5,000 Non-Citizen Voters Purged From Rolls in VA

The Left Is Melting Down Over Trump's Climate Deal Exit

Krauthammer: 'Pathetic' & 'Childish' Hillary Can't Accept Blame for Election Loss