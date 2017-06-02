The Left Is Melting Down Over Trump's Climate Deal Exit

Jenna Lee announced moments ago on the air that she is leaving Fox News Channel after 10 years.

"It's time for a change. I have chosen to leave Fox News," said Lee, who has co-hosted "Happening Now" alongside Jon Scott in recent years.

"It's been an honor and a true privilege to serve as your anchor."

Lee thanked her behind-the-scenes FNC colleagues, saying she loves being a journalist and has some "big ideas" for her next chapter.

The wife and mother of two has been at Fox since joining in 2007 as a Fox Business reporter.

