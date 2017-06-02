The Left Is Melting Down Over Trump's Climate Deal Exit

Watch Judge Jeanine's Epic Take-Down of Kathy Griffin

Jenna Lee announced moments ago on the air that she is leaving Fox News Channel after 10 years.

"It's time for a change. I have chosen to leave Fox News," said Lee, who has co-hosted "Happening Now" alongside Jon Scott in recent years.

"It's been an honor and a true privilege to serve as your anchor."

Lee thanked her behind-the-scenes FNC colleagues, saying she loves being a journalist and has some "big ideas" for her next chapter.

The wife and mother of two has been at Fox since joining in 2007 as a Fox Business reporter.

Sad to hear that @JennaLeeUSA is leaving Fox.A classy young lady, total pro as journalist, and genuinely nice person. Heartfelt best wishes. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 2, 2017

I love you @JennaLeeUSA! — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) June 2, 2017

Let me say good luck to my good friend @JennaLeeUSA. Whatever comes next, I know it'll be great because she is. https://t.co/SbThqmJcSl — Connell McShane (@connellmcshane) June 2, 2017

So sorry @JennaLeeUSA to hear you're leaving @FoxNews

You are a real pro...

Smart & talented...

You will be missed — RickLeventhalFoxNews (@RickLeventhal) June 2, 2017

I'll miss you @JennaLeeUSA, wish you all happiness in the world. Thank you for always being so kind. As Uncle Jack would say, ur a good egg — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 2, 2017

.@JennaLeeUSA is a class act and will undoubtedly excel at whatever she chooses to do next. — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) June 2, 2017

Watch the on-air goodbye above and follow Jenna on Twitter.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Jenna Lee

It's a Girl! Jenna Lee & Husband Leif Babin Introduce Liberty