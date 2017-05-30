A Trump-supporter confronted frequent presidential critic Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and asked why she wasn't being properly represented.

The constituent, a woman whose YouTube name is Melani Bell, asked Waters why she is not representing the Trump supporters in her Los Angeles district.

"I can't stand him. He's the most horrible man I've ever seen in my life," Waters said. "Your president is a dishonorable, lying man."

"He talked about grabbing women by the private parts. He lies every day," Waters said, adding that Trump is allegedly "in bed" with Russian petroleum oligarchs.

The woman asked Waters why she criticized Trump for the "Billy Bush tape," but stayed silent about the Lewinsky scandal.

"I don't care about Clinton, I care about [Trump]," Waters responded, turning to walk away.

Waters told the woman she will continue to work against Trump until he is impeached.

The woman said she, in turn, will work until Waters is impeached.

"You can't impeach a member of Congress," Waters claimed as she walked away.

A former member of Congress, Sen. William Blount - one of Tennessee's founding fathers - did face the threat of impeachment.

In 1797, the Senate dismissed all charges against him - for allegedly trying to get Britain to purchase the neighboring Louisiana territory from the cash-strapped French.

