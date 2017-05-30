President Donald Trump honored the families of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, Trump walked among the white marble headstones and greeted Gold Star families, including Brittany Jacobs and her six-year-old son, Christian, who was dressed like a Marine.

The boy's father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, died during a training accident in California in 2011.

On "Fox & Friends" this morning, Brittany said Christian ran up to Trump and struck up a conversation.

Christian asked if he wanted to see his father's headstone and "meet my daddy," and Trump accepted the invitation.

Brittany said it was surreal to see her son talking to the president.

"We didn't expect it. We were hoping we'd get to see him there that day," she said. "And it was just amazing."

Christian, who wants to be a Marine like his father, had one word to describe the experience: "Awesome."

