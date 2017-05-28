Mike Huckabee told the mainstream media to "suck it up" and get over the fact their chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 presidential election.

Huckabee criticized headlines like "Knives Are Out for Reince [Priebus]" and several others predicting that advisers like Stephen Bannon, Kellyanne Conway and Gen. H.R. McMaster are on the verge of being fired.

"I want to remind them: Hillary lost, Trump won," he said. "You may not like it. You may not agree with his policies. But, suck it up buttercup, because this is what we will experience."

"We've got a new president and he has the right to govern," Huckabee said.

Huckabee said he was "amazed" that nearly 7 months into Trump's term, the media has not gotten over the fact Clinton lost.

He remarked that with all of the press' "knives are out" headlines, they are effectively "bringing a knife to a gun fight."

"Donald Trump and his team, they are in a gunfight," he said, adding that the media should abide by Sean Connery's famous line "never bring a knife to a gun fight."

He said that if someone wanted to use a knife, they should focus on "cutting out the tongue" of whoever is leaking secretive information to the media.

