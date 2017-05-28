Seven thousand combat boots lined a rec field at Fort Bragg, in memory of those Americans who gave their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Row after row of boots, some with pictures of the thousands of service members who died in battle, covered a recreation field at the Fayetteville, N.C. installation.

According to FOX-13, this is the third year that the boots have been displayed at Fort Bragg for Memorial Day.

Veteran and base employee Mike Thomas joined with Survivor Outreach Services for combat boot donations after getting the idea from the folks at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thomas said he received thousands of comments from thankful Americans for creating such a poignant memorial.

He said that the boots are in chronological order of the men and women who were killed.

The last boot in the last row of the memorial commemorates Army paratrooper Lt. Weston Lee, who lost his life on April 29.

Watch the clip above, and share this post using the hashtag #ProudAmerican.

