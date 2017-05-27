A retired New York bomb detective who was critically injured in an FALN attack blasted the city's mayor for allowing the terrorist to be honored.

FALN leader Oscar Lopez Rivera will be marshaling New York City's Puerto Rican Day parade with the blessing of Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

Several sponsors, including the NYPD, Coca-Cola and Goya Foods have pulled their sponsorship of the event due to Lopez Rivera's marshal duties.

Anthony Senft said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" that he lost an eye and both eardrums in a bombing attack led by Lopez Rivera.

Senft said the decision to honor Lopez Rivera next month was heavily supported by City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito (D-East Harlem).

He said that Mark-Viverito and de Blasio are simply "looking for votes" from a fringe element of the Puerto Rican community.

"[Allowing] a man who was a terrorist... to be paraded down Fifth Avenue as a hero makes me absolutely sick," Senft said.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," Senft said, addressing de Blasio.

In the 1980s, Lopez Rivera bombed NYPD headquarters, the Jacob Javits federal building and Colonial-era Fraunce's Tavern in Lower Manhattan.

