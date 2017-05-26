New York City's Puerto Rican Day Parade is sticking with its plan to honor a convicted terrorist whose sentence was recently commuted.

Oscar Lopez Rivera, a former member of The Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, was implicated in several domestic terrorist attacks decades ago.

FALN claimed responsibility for at least 100 bombings in New York, Chicago, Washington and Puerto Rico in the 1970s and 80s as the group fought for Puerto Rican independence.

The decision to honor Lopez Rivera at the June 11 parade has led to a backlash from sponsors, police organizations and officials.

Lopez Rivera served nearly 36 years after being convicted of a plot to overthrow the U.S. government. His sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January.

One of the group's bombings killed four people at New York's historic Fraunces Tavern in 1975, including Frank Connor, whose son Joe spoke out on "Fox & Friends" this morning.

"He's gonna be leading the parade as a symbol of freedom. ... And he's a convicted terrorist," said Connor, predicting that parade organizers will reverse course as more and more sponsors flee.

Defenders of Lopez Rivera argue he was never directly implicated in any attack. Mayor Bill de Blasio is scheduled to march in the parade, though NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and police and fire unions have refused to participate.

