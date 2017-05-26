ISIS is calling for an “all-out war” on the "infidels" in the West, as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins Friday evening, according to reports.

According to The Telegraph, a statement released on YouTube told ISIS supporters, "Muslim brothers in Europe who can’t reach the Islamic State lands, attack them in their homes, their markets, their roads and their forums."

Ramadan, a 30-day period of fasting and reflection, begins Friday night and lasts until June 24.

On "The Story" tonight, General Jack Keane warned that we could see more attacks like what occurred in Manchester on Monday.

"We're going to have a wave of attacks worldwide, unfortunately," Keane said. "Attacks always go up during Ramadan."

He said one major problem in the fight against terror is that NATO leaders lack the "political and moral courage" to face the threat of ISIS and their deadly ideology head-on.

"Most of these European nations are helping the threat of radical Islam to grow inside their nation," Keane said, explaining that policies like open borders and multiculturalism have failed.

He said the threat comes primarily from impoverished Muslim enclaves in these European countries, where there is a sense of isolation and disenfranchisement.

"That's how the threat grows," Keane said.

