Editor-in-chief of the Weekly Standard Stephen Hayes said he is "baffled" at the response to President Trump's request that NATO countries pay what they've committed.

"I don't understand how that's controversial in the least," Hayes said, calling out "snark" by reporters on Trump's call for all NATO countries to spend two percent of GDP on defense.

Trump now admonishing NATO leaders, like class of truants that didn't do their French homework. They must "meet their financial obligations" — HansNichols (@HansNichols) May 25, 2017

Bret Baier said President Obama and his Defense Secretary Robert Gates brought up the same issue to NATO members.

Trump arrived at the brand new NATO headquarters in Brussels today, urging European leaders to pay their bills to the alliance. He noted 23 of the 28 member nations do not meet the spending guideline.

Hayes said the response by some critics may be part of what one professor called "Trump exceptionalism," where the media always assumes Trump's statements are "new and different" from past presidents. He said the "blunt talk" could work in the end.

"Sometimes you have to be tough, you have to be harsh, you have to be a little undiplomatic to change the way things are done," said Hayes.

Watch the reaction above. Earlier in the show, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO criticized the speech for being soft on Russia.

'Don't Mess With My Flag': Vets Outraged After HOA Limits When American Flags Can Be Displayed

'Demagoguery at the Highest Level': Mulvaney Slams Dems' 'Lies' About Budget

Former Army Ranger: Celebs' Reactions to Manchester Show Their 'Bulletproof Bubble'