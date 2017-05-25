White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney slammed what he says is not mere fear-mongering but outright lies by Democrats about President Trump's federal budget proposal.

This is "demagoguery at the very highest level," Mulvaney told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday, singling out New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said "children will die" if this budget is enacted.

Mulvaney said that comment in particular shows why politicians are losing credibility with the American people.

"Republicans care about poor people. Republicans care about kids. Republicans care about the elderly," the founding member of the House Freedom Caucus emphasized.

He said on the other hand, despite what critics say, Democrats truly care about national defense and the rhetoric from either side is unhelpful to the national debate.

The plan also does not slash Meals On Wheels, said Mulvaney. Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed that low-income seniors "will not be able to get the one nutritious meal a day [they] now receive through the Meals on Wheels."

The $4.1 trillion proposal unveiled Monday sets a goal of 3 percent economic growth. The budget takes $616 billion out of the planned expansion for Medicaid, $193 billion out of food stamps, and $143 billion from student financial aid.

Watch the interview above.