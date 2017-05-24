Following the horrific terror attack in Manchester, England, President Trump slammed the terrorists behind the bombing, calling them "evil losers."

On "The View" on Tuesday, some of the co-hosts took issue with Trump's remark.

Sunny Hostin said using the term "evil losers" was not presidential.

"Harkening back to President Obama, who talked about the victims and didn't talk about the bombers necessarily ... and talked about how we as a society have to come together. I was expecting something like that," Hostin said.

Whoopi Goldberg agreed, saying she wants the president to be "one step above."

"I want him or her to be one step above and I don't want them talking like I would talk," Goldberg said. "When it comes down to it, if you're the president of a country, you have to speak for that country."

On "Outnumbered" today, Harris Faulkner asked if it was presidential for Obama to dub ISIS a "JV team."

Herman Cain said he agrees with Trump calling terrorists "losers," because they attack innocent people who can't defend themselves and because their culture and way of life has lost to ours.

"That's what they have lost. And their only solution is: try to wipe us out," Cain said. "So they're losers for two reasons."

Meghan McCain pointed out that many national security analysts say that this type of rhetoric minimizes and takes power away from terrorists.

"Never underestimate how much attention these losers and cowards are paying to their reaction in the media," McCain said. "Because they are."

Watch more above.

