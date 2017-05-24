Residents in a Georgia neighborhood are outraged after their homeowners association said they can only display American flags outside their homes 23 days out of the year.

Tom Wilder is a U.S. Navy veteran who proudly flies a flag outside his home in the Village at Towne Lake in Cherokee County.

"You don't mess with my flag," Wilder said.

Recently, Wilder and every other resident in the community received an email from their HOA limiting the number of days the American flag can be flown outside their homes, in order to "maintain the aesthetic and architectural theme of the community."

"They are giving us 23 days to display it," Wilder told Fox 5. "Now we won't be able to even put it in the ground. It has to be in a flag holder attached to our houses."

According to Wilder, the 23 days the HOA chose are mostly holidays.

"We should be able to put up the flag anytime we want," Wilder said.

Neighbor Pete Rockett, also a veteran, agreed.

"To me, you're basically saying it's a Christmas decoration," Rockett said.

Wilder was asked if he plans on obeying the HOA and taking his flag down.

"When I'm dead," Wilder replied.

Watch the "Fox & Friends" report above.

'Classy & Conservative': Melania's Style Praised in Saudi Arabia

Tucker: 'If You Care About US, You Won't Let It Become Europe'

NYC's De Blasio: 'Children Will Die' Because of Trump's Budget

Venezuela's Maduro: 'Get Your Pig Hands Out of Here, Donald Trump'