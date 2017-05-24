Former CIA Official Phil Mudd said Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) should "have his a** kicked" for his questioning of former CIA Director John Brennan.

In a House hearing, Gowdy pressed Brennan on whether he has seen any evidence of collusion or a connection between President Trump and Russian actors.

"I don't do evidence," Brennan replied.

Gowdy pressed again, and Brennan responded that he is "aware of" intelligence that revealed contact between Russians and Americans involved in the Trump campaign

Mudd told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Gowdy does not understand the difference between intelligence and evidence.

"Trey Gowdy ought to have his a** kicked," Mudd said, adding that intelligence data only shows "one side" of an investigation.

He said that intelligence information is not enough to convict or vindicate someone like President Trump in court.

Mudd added that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer "consistently misportrayed" what intel officials report about the investigation.

Watch the clip above, and check out Gowdy talking about the investigation on "America's Newsroom" below.

