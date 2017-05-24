Kimberly Guilfoyle blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's (D) ambivalence toward the city's Puerto Rican Day parade honoring a terror group member.

"He's so awful in so many ways," Guilfoyle said of de Blasio.

De Blasio expressed no concern in having FALN terrorist Oscar Lopez Rivera marshaling the parade next week.

'Are You Really Comparing Him to Mandela?': Carlson, NYC Dem Spar Over Parade Honoring FALN Member

Steyn: UK Must Bring Treason Charges Against Britons Who Join ISIS

Rev. Jeffress: Trump, Pope 'Looked Like BFF's' After Meeting

Guilfoyle said such a statement is "consistent with [de Blasio's] lack of regard for public safety.

She criticized de Blasio's lack of support for the NYPD and other issues.

She applauded Goya Foods and Coca-Cola for bowing out of sponsoring the parade.

Comey Friend: 'No Doubt' He Saw Trump WH Staff as 'Dishonorable'

Krauthammer: Trump's Trip Shows 'America is Back'

Dem Sen: Trump's Rhetoric May Spur Manchester-Type Attack in US