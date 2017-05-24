A New England Democrat said he is worried that President Trump's "rhetoric" may spur a Manchester-type attack in the United States.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that "many of us are worried about some of the rhetoric of the Trump administration."

Murphy said that Trump's rhetoric against Muslims combined with ISIS' online recruitment tools "might end up [spurring] an attack like this happening in the United States."

Hillary: Trump's Budget Shows 'Unimaginable Level of Cruelty'

Fmr CIA Official: 'Trey Gowdy Ought to Have His A** Kicked'

Judge Nap: Special Counsel in Russia Probe May 'Close Up Shop' Without Charges

He said that America must commit to stop giving ISIS "recruitment fodder" in that way.

Murphy said that in Europe, Muslims suffer from "de facto segregation" which allows them to radicalize in their communities.

He said the United States must prevent that phenomenon from happening here.

Watch the clip above, and check out author Brad Thor's comments on the attack HERE.

'The View' Bashes Trump as Unpresidential for Calling Terrorists 'Evil Losers'

Hegseth Confronts MN Mayor Who Gave 'State of the City' Speech at Mosque

'Pathetic, Cowardly Losers': Gorka Says US Is Not Afraid of ISIS