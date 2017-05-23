The Democrat who took to the House floor to call for President Trump's impeachment said he is moving forward in the process.

Congressman Al Green (D-Texas) said on C-SPAN that every member of Congress has the right to draft articles of impeachment.

He said such documents must be heard during official House business within two days.

"I am currently crafting - drafting if you will - articles of impeachment," Green said.

Green said Trump committed obstruction of justice by firing FBI Director James Comey in the midst of the Russia investigation.

He added that Trump further incriminated himself by tweeting "intimidating language" about Comey.

"This is not about Republicans, this is about the Republic," Green said.

