Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York City) said that "some children will die" if President Trump's budget proposal passes.

Speaking at a press conference in The Bronx, N.Y., de Blasio said children will be "less healthy" because proposed food stamp cuts will affect half a million of them in the city.

"Five hundred thousand kids in his hometown will have less food to eat because of this proposal," he said.

"It is not an overstatement to say that some children will die because of this," de Blasio said, according to the New York Daily News.

De Blasio said Trump's cuts to education and public housing funding is proof that it is a "plan written by billionaires and millionaires for billionaires and millionaires."

He also blasted Trump for reportedly planning to cut counter-terror grants to the NYPD only a day after the deadly Manchester, England terror attack.

"It's going to make us less safe," he said, calling it "a tragic irony."

