Dozens of students marched out of their own graduation ceremony as Vice President Mike Pence took the stage at the University of Notre Dame.

As an administrator finished introducing Pence, several students got up and walked out before the vice president could begin speaking.

Seconds before the students walked out, the administrator said that people could disagree with Pence's politics but still respect him as an official.

"Even those who disagree with Mike Pence recognize him as a man of principle. I do as well," the administrator said.

Trump Calls For Unified Arab World, West Against Radical Islamic Terror

Tucker Calls Out Media Bias, 'Progressive Activists Posing as Reporters'

Gen. Keane: Trump Creating 'Framework of an Arab NATO' to Combat Terror

Pence was praised by the administrator as a great representative of Indiana over his tenure in public life.

Students could be seen holding their diplomas and walking out with stern looks on their faces.

Pence seemed unfazed by the display and began his speech seemingly as planned.

Watch the clip above.

LOOK: Trump, Obama Commemorate Armed Forces Day

WATCH: Secretaries Ross, Tillerson Dance With Swords at Saudi Party

'Drain The Swamp': Saudi Foreign Minister Borrows Trump Slogan