Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir appeared to channel President Trump in his opening remarks at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Al-Jubeir praised Tillerson and said he hopes the American delegation's visit will help improve U.S.-Saudi relations.

He said he wants Saudi Arabia to help bring the Islamic world into a partnership with the United States for counter-terror and economic reasons.

Al-Jubeir said that if the Islamic world "begins to change the conversation from one of enmity to one of partnership with the United States" and vice-versa, the strengthened alliance will topple terrorist groups like ISIS.

"We will have truly drowned [out] the voices of extremism and we will have drained the swamps in which extremism and terrorism emanates," al-Jubeir said.

He praised Trump for choosing Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Holy See for his first foreign trip's itinerary, hoping for a stronger partnership between the world's three major religions.

