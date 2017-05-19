The VP's wife showed off her moves at a Montana rally, dancing with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Following Mike Pence's speech at a rally for GOP House candidate Greg Gianforte, Brooks & Dunn's "Only in America" began to play on the loudspeakers.

Zinke and Karen Pence began to dance and Zinke surprised the crowd - and perhaps the Second Lady - by picking up Mrs. Pence and swinging her on the stage.

Zinke, wearing a cowboy hat and jeans, then high-fived VP Mike Pence as the trio laughed and the crowd cheered.

Gianforte is running in a special election to replace Zinke, who vacated the state's only House seat to join the Trump administration.

The election will be held May 25, with Rob Quist running for the Democrats.

Watch the clip above. The "swing" comes about 13 minutes in.

Rock Star Ted Nugent: The Left's Attacks on Trump Are 'Saul Alinsky Berserk'

Whoopi Goldberg on Trump's Media Bias Claims: Obama Was Treated 'More Unfairly'

Graham: I Believe Clinton Operatives Emailed Justice Dept During Email Probe