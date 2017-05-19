Although many on the left have expressed their approval of Robert Mueller being appointed as special counsel to investigate possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Alan Dershowitz thinks Mueller could actually vindicate President Donald Trump, rather than bring about his downfall.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Dershowitz, a legal scholar and Harvard University Law School professor, said he doesn't see a crime that necessitated the appointment of a special counsel.

He explained that it would not be criminal, even if it happened, for the Trump campaign to have collaborated with the Russians in an effort to get their candidate elected.

"That's political wrongdoing, but it's just not a crime," Dershowitz said. "Nobody can point me to a statute that would be violated. And a prosecutor is only allowed to look for evidence of a federal crime."

He said that he predicts the end result will be Mueller announcing no evidence of a crime, which would obviously be beneficial to Trump.

Dershowitz said the worst-case scenario for the White House would be that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn gets indicted, but even if that were to happen, Trump could pardon him.

"It's going to be done in secret, behind closed doors, and all we get in the end is no indictment or a lower-level former official gets indicted," Dershowitz said. "And I think in the end that helps the Trump administration, not hurts them."

