President Donald Trump is onto something with his criticism of the "fake news" mainstream media, Eric Bolling said on "The Fox News Specialists" today.

He pointed to a "bombshell" Washington Post report that came out earlier this week about Trump revealing highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador.

Bolling noted that the intelligence Trump revealed to the Russians - which was about an ISIS plot involving laptops on airplanes - was actually common knowledge.

"So the 'bombshell' was a dud. Fake news," Bolling said.

He also took aim at a New York Times report that revealed then-FBI Director James Comey wrote a memo about Trump asking Comey to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Bolling pointed out that Comey had written the memo months earlier and had been sitting on it, calling the timing "pretty interesting."

He added that Comey also said during sworn testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month that he had not been asked to stop any investigation on Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

"Another 'bombshell' fizzling out. Fake news," Bolling said. "The Washington Post and The New York Times, you should be ashamed of your reporting."

