Newly-crowned Miss USA Kara McCullough appeared on "Fox & Friends" this morning to react to the backlash over her responses during the question rounds of Sunday night's competition.

McCullough, who was representing the District of Columbia, was asked whether she thinks that affordable health care for all U.S. citizens is a right or a privilege. McCullough said it is a privilege.

McCullough was also asked to explain what she considers feminism to be and whether she considers herself feminist. McCullough said she likes to "transpose" the word feminism to "equalism."

McCullough, a 25-year-old nuclear chemist, told Ainsley Earhardt this morning that she's not backing down from her statements, despite the social media backlash.

"I stand behind what I said," McCullough said.

She said she's "extremely grateful" to be an American and for everything that she's been granted.

"It's definitely a good aspect to have affordable health care for people," McCullough said. "But I definitely am not taking my health care for granted. And that's why I said it's a privilege."

She said one of the beautiful things about our country is that people can have different opinions and speak their minds.

