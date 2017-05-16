Donald Trump Jr. appeared to flip the script on a heckler at a Montana rally for the Republican seeking to take Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's seat.

At a rally near Helena, Trump Jr. stumped for businessman Greg Gianforte (R) in his bid against musician Rob Quist (D) to fill Zinke's at-large House seat.

Trump Jr. was speaking in support of Gianforte when a man yelled "What about your dad's taxes? I want to see his taxes."

Turning to the man, Trump Jr. smiled and said MSNBC host Rachel Maddow successfully proved the president "made 150 million bucks and paid $45 million in taxes [in 2005]."

Trump Jr. said Maddow showed that his father paid a higher tax rate than Democrats Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama.

"So guess what. You can do it all. You can be successful [and] you can pay your taxes... Thank you for the intro," he said as the crowd began cheering.

"I actually thanked Rachel Maddow," he added.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Gianforte is leading Quist by 15 points in the special election.

