Congressman Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.) discussed last week's infamously raucous town hall, and why he chose to go in the first place.

MacArthur, co-chairman with Rep. Charles Dent (R-Pa.) of the moderate 'Tuesday Group', said the town hall was a nearly non-stop barrage of criticism over his support of the ObamaCare replacement plan.

He said the meeting in Willingboro, across the river from Northeast Philadelphia, was five hours long and "brutal."

"I don't regret it," MacArthur said. "I went into a town that I lost by the most margin [in my district]... People need to know that I represent everyone."

MacArthur said only his constituents could ask questions at the town hall, but he added that it was apparent that people from outside his district as well as from New York and Pennsylvania showed up.

He said he saw the same people disrupt the conversation every time he said something contrary to their views.

"There were people there whose job it is to disrupt town halls," he said, calling that "unhealthy for our country."

Video from the event shows people shouting at MacArthur and berating him for working with President Trump.

MacArthur reiterated that he is a moderate Republican "focused on solutions" and that he will work with the president when it is in America's best interest.

"Maybe just accept that the other guy can be right a little bit," he told Neil Cavuto as advice to the attendees.

MacArthur noted his district is one of the most divided in New Jersey.

Trump won by six points in the district, which stretches from liberal Philadelphia and Trenton suburbs to the more conservative Pine Barrens and Barnegat area of the Jersey Shore.

Watch the full discussion above and tape from the town hall below:

