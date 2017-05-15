The family of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, who was killed in an hours-long hazing incident at Pennsylvania State University spoke out about his death.

His father, Jim Piazza, told Martha MacCallum that the February 4 incident was "heartbreaking" and said the Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers had hours to call for help.

Timothy was forced to drink so much alcohol that he fell down a flight of stairs, passed out unconscious and was punched and thrown on a couch by men in the frat.

The brothers did not call for an ambulance for twelve hours, finally telling a dispatcher, they "probably should get an ambulance."

Krauthammer on DNC Slamming Trump Intel Reveal: Hillary Did Much Worse

'Partisan Pouting': GOPAC Chair Blasts Dems For Threatening FBI Nominee Obstruction

Judge Nap: Trump Russian Intel Leak 'Most Potentially Catastrophic' Yet

"They knew what they were doing," Timothy's mother Evelyn said when asked about the 200 criminal counts against the brothers.

The State College, Pa. school has had issues in the past with its fraternities, and Evelyn said there was videotape of a past incident at a frat.

"They need to be held accountable," she said.

Martha MacCallum asked Jim Piazza if he would consider watching recorded video from the evening his son died.

He said he would not do so alone, but would be open to viewing it if PSU President Eric Barron and his board joined him.

Centrist Rep Recalls Raucous Town Hall: 'People Have To Realize This Is a Democracy'

WATCH: NBA's Popovich Says 'Embarrassing' Trump Casts 'Surreal Cloud' Over US

Spicer on Russia Probe: No Need for a Special Prosecutor