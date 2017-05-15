Patrick Kane from The BLACKHAWKS gave up his 1st Class seat to a SOLDIER...what a class act... pic.twitter.com/NKTDWXWdZA — Teri Truss (@TeriTruss) May 11, 2017

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane had an amazing "assist" last week, giving his first-class seat on an American Airlines flight to a uniformed soldier.

Fox 32 reported that Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and a six-time NHL All-Star, noticed the service member sitting in coach, so he offered to switch seats with him.

The man accepted and later came back to thank Kane for the gesture.

American Airlines flight attendant Teri Truss tweeted a picture of herself and Kane, calling him a “class act."

The post quickly went viral with nearly 20,000 likes and many people saluting Kane for his good deed.

@TeriTruss Thanks for sharing Teri. Way to go Kaner — John (@JohnYxtramp) May 11, 2017

@TeriTruss Legendary class player — Ice Prodigy (@icymagix) May 11, 2017

@TeriTruss That was so wonderful thats why your so special Patrick — carolyn t (@carolyn_b4) May 13, 2017

@TeriTruss @ChrisKuc Very Cool!! Classy move by young Mr. Kane!! Well Done!! — Don Schott (@asudon) May 11, 2017

@TeriTruss Way to go PK! Great to see these acts of kindness. Especially when it's for the right reason! — Matthew Obuck (@mattobuck) May 12, 2017

@TeriTruss He's showing respect to those who've given so much! Great move! — Cheryl Neary (@CherylNeary2) May 11, 2017

