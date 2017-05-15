Ann Coulter was one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken supporters during the 2016 election, but so far she's been underwhelmed by his presidency.

In an interview with The Daily Caller on Sunday, Coulter said she still has hope in Trump, but she is ready to jump ship if things don't change.

"I’m not very happy with what has happened so far," Coulter said. "I guess we have to try to push him to keep his promises. But this isn’t North Korea, and if he doesn’t keep his promises, I’m out. This is why we voted for him. I think everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque, it was the issues."

She explained that Trump ran as a master negotiator who would drain the Washington, D.C., swamp, but she hasn't seen him follow through on enough of his campaign promises.

"My fingers are still crossed. It’s not like I’m out yet, but boy, things don’t look good," Coulter said.

She added that she won't apologize for supporting Trump during the election, because he said all the right things on the campaign trail and because there was no better option.

She said she is afraid now that "the Trump-haters were right," which she said would be a "nightmare."

"I got to tell you when I wrote 'Adios America,' I thought there was a ten percent chance of saving the country," Coulter said. "On the evening of November 8, I thought, 'Wow, we have a 90 percent chance now. This is a chance that comes a long once every thousand years. We can save America now.'"

"And now, I don’t know, I’m someplace between ten percent and 90 percent."

