Former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight said it is refreshing to have a president that cares about the country and the American people.

Knight was an early support of President Trump during campaign season, and said the New Yorker is still "all about winning."

Knight himself won more than 900 NCAA games during his tenure in Bloomington.

Jesse Watters asked Knight why he thought Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

"It seems to me the office of the president of the United States is responsible to have the best people possible in all jobs," he said. "All he's doing... is trying to put the very best person [in the FBI] available."

Watters asked Knight why, if that were true, political opponents like Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have criticized his decision.

"Wouldn't you expect the Democrats to b***h about it?" Knight asked.

He added that he does not care about political affiliation, and couldn't care less about the Republican and Democratic Parties.

"We have a president of the United States who loves this country. Let's do what's best for America. He's here to make sure that America is as good as it can be," Knight said of Trump.

