The anger at GOP town hall events reached a new level this week when a Tennessee woman was arrested for following a Republican lawmaker in her car.

The incident happened after a town hall meeting on Monday night with U.S. Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN), according to FOX 13,

After Kustoff departed the campus of UT-Martin, he and an aide were followed by the woman, whose aggressive driving left them "in fear of being forced off of the roadway," according to police.

Kustoff and his aide then pulled off the rural road into the driveway of an acquaintance. The woman allegedly yelled at Kustoff, banged on the windows of his vehicle and attempted to reach inside.

Police were called, but the woman left before officers arrived.

The suspect, 35-year-old Wendi Wright, was later arrested after reportedly posting about what she did on Facebook. She was charged with felony reckless endangerment and released on a $1,000 bond.

Republican lawmakers have faced furious constituents following the passage of a bill to replace ObamaCare. In New Jersey, Rep. Tom MacArthur was screamed at Wednesday night by a man who accused him of being the "single greatest threat" to his family.

On "Outnumbered," Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy - wife of Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) - said the Tennessee incident is "scary" for members of Congress and their families.

She said her husband recently received a letter from a constituent that simply said "f*** you."

"This wasn't some crazy guy. This was an attorney in our town! The level of civility is off the charts and somebody is gonna get hurt," she said, adding that Rep. Duffy and his colleagues have received death threats.

