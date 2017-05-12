According to new research, men and women make for better employees after becoming parents than they were before having children.

Amy Henderson, CEO of Tend Lab, discussed her findings with Jenna Lee on "Happening Now."

Henderson said her studies debunked two myths regarding parenthood.

Police: Woman Followed GOP Lawmaker, Confronted Him After Town Hall

Enraged Dad to GOP Lawmaker: 'You've Been Single Greatest Threat to My Family'

Author-Mom Goes Beyond Modern Medicine to Cure Son's Arthritis

She said that mothers (and fathers) are no less effective at work after becoming parents, nor do their careers suffer as a result of the added responsibility.

"The truth is that moms can actually out-perform non-moms," she said.

Henderson told Lee that she found herself becoming more productive after having kids - even after worrying that the birth of her third child would affect her career.

"The women I spoke to realized while talking to me that they were performing better in their careers than in spite of them," she said.

Watch the full discussion above.

'They're Not Informing the Public': Varney Blasts Media's Trump 'Hate-Fest'

MacArthur on Town Hall Fury: We Must 'Press Through' Fear, Explain AHCA

Whoopi Goldberg on Trump Firing Comey: 'Feels Like a Coup'