President Donald Trump doubled down on his threat to end the White House daily press briefing, calling it a "good idea."

In an interview with Jeanine Pirro that will air Saturday at 9pm ET on "Justice," Trump reiterated what he had tweeted this morning.

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

"You don't mean that," Pirro responded.

"Unless I have them every two weeks and do it myself, we won't have them. I think it's a good idea," he answered.

Trump said there's an "incredible" level of hostility from reporters toward Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He agreed with Pirro's assertion that he moves so quickly, his communications staff cannot keep up.

He declined to answer directly when Pirro asked whether Spicer will continue as press secretary.

"He's doing a good job, but he gets beat up," said Trump.

See what the president has to say about his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, the Russia investigation, health care and much more on a powerful Saturday night lineup on Fox News Channel.

Trump also discussed a report that he asked Comey whether the former director would be loyal to him:

Tune in for "Watters' World" at 8pm ET, where Jesse will have a special interview with basketball coaching legend Bobby Knight. Then it's Judge Pirro's must-see sit-down with Trump at 9pm ET and "The Greg Gutfeld Show" at 10!

Trump Tweet Highlights Rosie O'Donnell's Support for Firing Comey

Paul: Another Senator Told Me He Was Surveilled by Obama Admin

McCain on Dems Crying Wolf: 'They Floated Impeachment on Election Night'