White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reacted this morning to an interview she did Tuesday night in which CNN host Anderson Cooper noticeably rolled his eyes.

Cooper had brought Conway on his show to discuss President Trump's decision hours earlier to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Cooper rolled his eyes when Conway offered her response to the show playing soundbites in which Trump praised Comey on the campaign trail last year.

So here's a gif of Anderson Cooper eyerolling at Kellyanne Conway pic.twitter.com/HT0Q1oTDV4 — Colin Jones (@colinjones) May 10, 2017

Conway said this morning on "Fox & Friends" she encounters sexism often when she goes on TV for interviews, recalling how Hillary Clinton's campaign complained of facing sexism by voters.

Conway asked whether Clinton or a spokesperson for a Democratic president would have ever faced such treatment.

"Can you imagine rolling your eyes, having a male anchor on a network roll [his] eyes at Hillary Clinton, a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not," said Conway.

She also reacted to reports that the White House did not have a messaging strategy ready to go when the Comey firing was announced.

According to Politico, the president became "enraged" at the negative coverage and the fact that no one was defending his decision.

Conway said when the president looks at "most shows," he sees panels skewed heavily against him, sometimes by a 6-to-1 ratio.

"You had people using words to describe the actions of the president himself that are just incomprehensible. And presumptive, of course, all the presumptive negativity," she said.

Watch the full interview above.

