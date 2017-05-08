Greg Gutfeld reacted to a video of an elderly woman being dropped on a pool deck and thrown into the water after coming over to ask several people to turn down their music.

"How isn't this felonious assault?" Gutfeld said of the North Lauderdale, Fla. incident. "What moral champions they are."

He said that the media chose not to cover this story because of how it could be received.

'The Race Part is Grotesque': Tucker Battles Dem on GOP Leadership 'Lack of Diversity'

Graham: Flynn Leaks 'Just As Bad' As Russian Election Interference

Krauthammer Slams 'Condescending' Obama: 'Good Riddance, Mr. President'

The woman was white and the men were black.

"The media usually helps such matters if it meets their assumptions," he said.

Gutfeld said the "real story" is the lack of a story in the press, versus what reportage may have looked like if the identities were reversed.

Watch the full monologue above.

Richardson: 'This Was Not a Good Day for the Trump Admin'

'Who Appointed You to the Supreme Court?': Senator Grills Yates For Defying Trump Travel Ban

Spicer: Why Didn't Obama Suspend Flynn's Security Clearance?