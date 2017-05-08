Tucker Carlson debated Democratic strategist Don Calloway on the merits of several incendiary remarks made about Republicans' health care policy.

Newsweek writer and MSNBC contributor Kurt Eichenwald wished death on those who voted for the American Health Care Act.

NBC News' Andrea Mitchell said that the "13 white boys" in the leadership wanted to "destroy" everyone else - a sentiment somewhat echoed by Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.).

And, actress Bette Middler said Republicans were "homegrown Assads" who effectively "gassed their own people" by trying to destroy ObamaCare.

Calloway, a former Democratic state representative from Missouri, said the GOP indeed has a "diversity problem."

He said that because of leadership being mostly caucasian, the party's platform often lacks a "diversity of perspective."

Calloway, echoing Dingell, said it was the Trump administration and Republican Party's choice to have a "room full of white men" decide on health care policy for men and women.

"We don't choose what color we are," Tucker Carlson said. "[We're] not going to judge people on things we can't control."

Calloway said he is friends with several minority Republicans like Reps. Will Hurd of Texas and Mia Love of Utah, but repeated that it is the party's leadership that must diversify.

Carlson pointed out that Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said those who are not pro-choice should not be Democrats, adding "The race part is grotesque."

Calloway said that while there are minorities in the Republican Party, because of its leadership, the GOP's platform lacks "substantial diversity.

