Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal told an Atlanta television station he's running for sheriff in 2020.

O'Neal, a seven-foot-one, 15-time NBA All-Star, told WXIA he's planning on running, but he hasn't made up his mind on where he will do so.

He could run for sheriff in Henry County, Georgia, where he is a resident. The incumbent there is up for reelection in 2020. He could run in Florida where he also has residency. Or, he could move somewhere between now and 2020, and establish new residency.

“This is not about politics," Shaq said. "This is about bringing people closer together. You know, when I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”

Shaq says he’s perfect for the job, because he can relate to everyone.

“I can throw on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates. I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children," he said.

Shaq has been sworn in as an honorary deputy in Clayton County, and he's made his support for the military and law enforcement well-known, but he has little actual policing experience.

He said he would make up for that lack of experience with a solid team.

“I know how to run a team," Shaq said. "My style is going to be to surround myself with guys who have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it. Surround myself with smarter people. And I know it'll be successful."

Watch the "Fox & Friends First" report above, and see Shaq discuss his law enforcement aspirations below.

