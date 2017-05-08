Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) received a standing ovation at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night.

Waters appeared onstage at the awards show alongside actress Tracee Ellis Ross. The two women presented the award for "Best Fight Against the System" to the film "Hidden Figures," which tells the story of three African American women who worked at NASA and helped put the first American into orbit.

The audience gave Waters a extremely warm reception, and Ross took a moment to thank her for being an "extraordinary example."

"I will take this moment to go off-script and say Congresswoman Maxine Waters, thank you for your work," Ross said. "Thank you for your voice and how you use it. And thank you for being an extraordinary example for all of us, especially in these times."

Waters has generated plenty of headlines in recent months for her outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump. She said Trump should do the United States a "favor" and resign. She also bluntly said, "I do not respect this president" and recommended Trump "get ready for impeachment." She also made it a point to label Trump's cabinet picks "a bunch of scumbags."

Despite her anti-Trump rhetoric - or perhaps because of it - Waters was given a hero's reception at the awards show, which has been revamped to be more progressive.

MTV turned the "Best Fight" award into the aforementioned "Best Fight Against the System" award. It also gave acting awards in gender-neutral categories, with Emma Watson winning Best Performance for her role in "Beauty and the Beast."

