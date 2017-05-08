Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez isn't the only member of his party who's using salty language to criticize the Republican health care plan.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dropped the “f-bomb” while discussing the GOP's ObamaCare repeal and replacement plan at a public event in San Francisco over the weekend.

Harris took aim at Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID), who took heavy criticism for saying “nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”

"Like this guy, this congressman, you might as well say, ‘Well, people don't starve because they don't have food.' What the f*** is that?" Harris said to laughs and applause from the crowd.

Harris was discussing the health care bill during a live taping of the podcast "Pod Save America," which included former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor.

In recent weeks, several Democrats have taken to cursing during public speeches.

Perez infamously told an audience in New Jersey in March that “Republicans don’t give a s*** about people.”

He also cursed while criticizing the Republican budget during a rally in Las Vegas last month, saying, "My mama taught me you shouldn't do potty talk, but I hope you don't mind because this is a s****y budget."

Then there was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who said in a recent profile that if Democrats are not helping people, then "we should go the f*** home."

Watch the "Fox & Friends" report above.

Gingrich: Comedians Are So Angry at Trump, 'They Can't Be Funny'

WATCH: ObamaCare Architect Blames Trump for Law's Failures

Farage: Marine Le Pen Will Be French President In 2022

Gorka: Trump Is Telling Enemies America Has 'Real Red Lines Now'