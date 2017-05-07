In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro called out Hillary Clinton for playing the "poor me" card and continuing to make excuses for her election loss.

"We've had it with you Clintons claiming victimhood," Pirro said, after Clinton told an audience she would have been president if the election came before FBI Director Jim Comey sent an October letter to Congress.

Pirro added that since Clinton previously took responsibility for her loss, she should stop blaming "boogey-men" like Comey and others.

"You are a two-time loser who lost because you were a lousy candidate," Pirro said on "Justice."

"You didn't have a message, you lied every time you opened your mouth and you didn't know what states to campaign in [and] you put our national security at risk."

Pirro said Clinton was "damn lucky" Comey recommended she not be prosecuted for her email scandal and should call it a day when it comes to politics.

"You are a loser, Hillary... Face it, and get back in the woods," Pirro said.

