A group of Marines surprised a World War II veteran with a brand new American flag for him to fly outside his home, Fox & Friends reported.

Captain Robert Woodbury was surprised to see the Marines show up at his door in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

They replaced the worn and faded American flag posted in his yard with a brand new one.

The new flag had just flown on the U.S.S. New York earlier that day.

Woodbury, 93, couldn't contain his joy at the gesture.

"I'm really red white and blue. I'm so pro-American," he said. "I'm a Marine... Ooo-Rah."

