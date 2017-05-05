On "Hannity" tonight, Michelle Malkin ripped late-night talk show hosts like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers for their "vile" and "hate-filled" jokes about President Donald Trump.

According to a new study, Trump will soon smash the record for most joked-about public figure on late-night television.

"I really don't know how much lower these clowns in late-night can get," Malkin said. "I don't want them to be filtered, I don't want them to be censored. I want them to keep showing America how hate-filled and how vile and how filthy so much of their thinking about public discourse in America really is."

She noted that most of these late-night programs have seen a "Trump bump" in their ratings, so they should actually be thanking the president.

"I think that they are grasping desperately at these attacks because it's the only way, I think, that they can stay relevant," Malkin said.

She said another problem is that all these comedians live in "coastal bubbles" and don't understand how everyday Americans think.

"Where do these people get off thinking that we actually care about their opinions on serious policy matters?" Malkin wondered. "And, yeah, I'm looking at you, Jimmy Kimmel."

