After the Republican health care bill was successfully passed by the House on Thursday, it appears President Donald Trump will next turn his attention to tax reform.

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain thinks a robust economy and job growth should give Trump momentum as he tackles the rest of his agenda, especially tax reform.

211,000 jobs were added in April, and unemployment was 4.4 percent, down from March’s 4.5 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday.

"There is a positive tone from the top, since Trump has been president," Cain said, explaining that has led to companies expanding and creating new jobs.

"It doesn't surprise me. And I believe that it is going to continue," he added.

Cain said that tax cuts will lead to even greater GDP growth and, subsequently, more jobs.

"The reason we need to cut taxes as much as President Trump is proposing is so we can get this economy growing at a rate it can afford, which is 3.5 to 4 percent," Cain said. "That's where we need to be. And job growth is going to be even more."

He said economists who claim that we can't return to the 4-percent-plus GDP growth we had in the early 90s are "simply wrong."

"We know that this economy can do better," Cain said. "We have a guy in the White House who is willing to lead the charge on a bold tax plan. And I love it."

