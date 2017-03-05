On "Watters' World," Jesse Watters confronted a critic of the nearly two-minute-long standing ovation given to the widow of Navy SEAL William Ryan Owens during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

Owens was killed in a counterterrorism raid in Yemen in January -- making him the first military casualty of the Trump administration.

In the aftermath of the speech, Trump has been accused of using Owens' widow, Carryn Owens, as a political prop.

Former NSA analyst John Schindler tweeted that Trump publicly exploited the widow. He joined Watters for a heated interview.

"I have no problem with the president honoring Mrs. Owens. What I have a problem with is hours before, he had passed the buck and said they -- meaning the senior military leadership -- had gotten her husband killed. They lost him is what they literally said," said Schindler, also a columnist for Observer.com.

Watters responded saying the ovation was not about the raid but more so about the sacrifice Owens gave for his country.

He added that Schindler should be "ashamed" that he is putting down a widow after such a powerful moment.

