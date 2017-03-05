Greg Gutfeld's Saturday monologue focused on President Donald Trump's first-ever address to a joint session of Congress.

He spoke of how the address exceeded expectations -- since they were so low -- and how the Democrats did not know how to react to a speech in which they agreed with Trump on most points.

"President Trump had his most presidential week yet," Gutfeld said.

He said Trump "hit it out of the park" during his Tuesday speech, saying the president remained focused.

As for the responses from the Democrats, Gutfeld said "they squirmed like possums in a trailer park."

Watch the full monologue in the video above.

