According to a panelist at a Vatican-run workshop, Pope Francis is urging people to have fewer children in order to make the world more sustainable.

On Thursday, botanist and environmentalist Peter Raven, president of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, made the comments at a press conference concluding the Vatican's Biological Extinction workshop, LifeSiteNews reported.

Raven was a panelist for a discussion on how to save the natural world.

"We need a more limited number of people in the world," said Raven about a solution to the issue of overpopulation.

"In the framework of social justice worldwide we need to find ways for natural resources to be distributed on the basis of compassion and love," he continued. "We hope for support in our ongoing support for our endeavor to develop sustainability."

The Catholic Church condemns every method of artificial birth control.

"Every action which, whether in anticipation of the conjugal act, or in its accomplishment, or in the development of its natural consequences, proposes, whether as an end or as a means, to render procreation impossible is intrinsically evil," states the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

