A Navy pilot from Oak Harbor, Wash., built a roller coaster in the backyard of his home for his three-year-old son.

Scott Brazelton was originally planning to build a tree house for his son but instead decided to try his hand at the backyard thrill ride, KOMO reported.

He received some help from a retired Boeing engineer. The project cost about $1,000 for materials and $300 for tools.

The ride is intended for his family, mainly his son Wyatt, Brazelton said.

Watch the above and below videos to see this roller coaster in action.

